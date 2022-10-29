wrestling / News
CMLL Grand Prix De Amazonas Results 10.25.22: Team Amazonas Wins Elimination match
– CMLL presented its latest Grand Prix de Amazonas event yesterday at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City. Below are some results, per Fightful:
* La Guerrera, La Magnifica & La Vaquerita picked up the win over Hera, Metálica & Tiffany.
* CMLL Mexican National Tag Team Championship Match: Esfinge & Fugaz (c) beat Magia Blanca & Rugido to retain their titles.
* Atlantis Jr, Gran Guerrero & Último Guerrero beat Místico, Soberano Jr & Volador Jr.
* Amazon Grand Prix Elimination Tag Match: Team Amazonas (Faby Apache, Dark Silueta, Dalys, Jarochita, Reyna Isis, Lluvia, Princesa Sugehit & Marcela) beat (Mei Suruga, Stephanie Vaquer, Tae Honma, Avispa Dorada, Alex Gracia, Ivelisse & Lady Frost). Dalys pinned Lady Frost to score the victory for her team.
More Trending Stories
- Former WWE Wrestler Backstage At Smackdown, Could Return Tonight (SPOILERS)
- Conflicting Reports on Possible Big Program For Bray Wyatt Soon, Possible Spoilers On Tonight’s Smackdown Plans For Him
- More Details On AEW Wrestlers Calling CM Punk’s Story About Larry the Dog An ‘Outright Lie’
- Unique Money in the Bank Cash-In Idea ‘On The Table’ For Austin Theory