CMLL Grand Prix De Amazonas Results 10.25.22: Team Amazonas Wins Elimination match

– CMLL presented its latest Grand Prix de Amazonas event yesterday at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* La Guerrera, La Magnifica & La Vaquerita picked up the win over Hera, Metálica & Tiffany.

* CMLL Mexican National Tag Team Championship Match: Esfinge & Fugaz (c) beat Magia Blanca & Rugido to retain their titles.

* Atlantis Jr, Gran Guerrero & Último Guerrero beat Místico, Soberano Jr & Volador Jr.

* Amazon Grand Prix Elimination Tag Match: Team Amazonas (Faby Apache, Dark Silueta, Dalys, Jarochita, Reyna Isis, Lluvia, Princesa Sugehit & Marcela) beat (Mei Suruga, Stephanie Vaquer, Tae Honma, Avispa Dorada, Alex Gracia, Ivelisse & Lady Frost). Dalys pinned Lady Frost to score the victory for her team.