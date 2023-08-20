CMLL Grand Prix Results 8.18.23: Team Mexico Wins Main Event

The CMLL Grand Prix took place on Friday night with Team Mexico facing Team Rest of the World and more. You can check out the results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Bullet Man Jr, Mayan Warrior Jr & Audacious def. Imperial Blood, Deceased & Feline Jr.

* Rain, Jarochita & Skadi def. Reyna Isis, Stephanie Vaquer & La Catalina.

* CMLL Mexican Tag Team Championship Match: Magnus & Rugido def. Black Wave

* Sovereign Jr def. Stuka Jr.

* 2023 Grand Prix Elimination Tag Team Match: Team Mexico (Mistico, Volador Jr, Mascara Dorada, Templario, Ultimo Guerrero, Averno, Dragon Rojo Jr & Angel de Oro) def. Team Rest of The World (Samuray del Sol, Rocky Romero, KUSHIDA, Hiromu Takahashi, Adrian Quest, Baliyan Akki & Catch 2/2 [TJP & Francesco Akira]).

