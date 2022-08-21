wrestling / News

CMLL Grand Prix Results: Team Mexico Win Main Event

August 20, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CMLL

CMLL held it’s Grand Prix 2022 event last night at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. It aired live on Ticketmaster. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Fugaz, Dark Panther & Star Black beat Polvora, Okumura & Hijo del Villano III

* Lluvia, Dark Silueta & Jarochita beat Princesa Sugehit, Reyna Isis & Metalica

* CMLL World Heavyweight Championship Match: Hechicero (c) beat Euforia

* Grand Prix Tag Match: Team Mexico (Volador Jr, Ultimo Guerrero, Soberano Jr., Templario, Mistico, Titan, Atlantis Jr & Stuka Jr.) beat Team Internacional (Matt Taven, El Mesias, Oraculo, Lince Dorado, Rocky Romero, Kenny King, Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask)

