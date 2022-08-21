wrestling / News
CMLL Grand Prix Results: Team Mexico Win Main Event
CMLL held it’s Grand Prix 2022 event last night at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. It aired live on Ticketmaster. You can find results below, via Fightful:
* Fugaz, Dark Panther & Star Black beat Polvora, Okumura & Hijo del Villano III
* Lluvia, Dark Silueta & Jarochita beat Princesa Sugehit, Reyna Isis & Metalica
* CMLL World Heavyweight Championship Match: Hechicero (c) beat Euforia
* Grand Prix Tag Match: Team Mexico (Volador Jr, Ultimo Guerrero, Soberano Jr., Templario, Mistico, Titan, Atlantis Jr & Stuka Jr.) beat Team Internacional (Matt Taven, El Mesias, Oraculo, Lince Dorado, Rocky Romero, Kenny King, Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask)
What a Tornillo from Soberano Jr.! #GrandPrixCMLL pic.twitter.com/Rzq445KHjk
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 20, 2022
TEMPLARIO WITH A DIVE OFF THE STAGE!! #GrandPrixCMLL pic.twitter.com/2ddT5l90Sx
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 20, 2022
big show Monito pic.twitter.com/lMI2fXMbjq
— luchablog (@luchablog) August 20, 2022