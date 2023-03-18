CMLL Homenaje A Dos Leyendas Results: Rocky Romero Gets His Head Shaved

CMLL held its event Homenaje A Dos Leyendas last night, which featured Rocky Romero losing a hair vs. hair match. He then got his head shaved. The event happened at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Los Dulces Atrapa Sueños (Dulce Gardenia, Espiritu Negro & Rey Cometa) (w/ Kemonito) def. Magia Blanca, Magnus & Rugido. After the match, Cometa challenged CMLL Mexican Welterweight Champion Magia Blanca, which was accepted.

* Guerreros Laguneros (Stuka Jr, Ultimo Guerrero & Gran Guerrero) def. Los Infernales (Euforia, Hechicero & Mephisto).

* Match Relampago: Titan def. Virus.

* A tribute to former CMLL Amazon Irma Gonzalez, who sang “El Mandilon”.

* Irma Gonzalez Tournament Match: Princesa Sugehit def. Catalina, Marcela, Lluvia, Jarochita, Zeuxis, Sumie Sakai, Stephanie Vaquer, Amapola, Reyna Isis, Metalica, Hera, Sanely & Valkyria.

* Mistico, Atlantis & Atlantis Jr def. Dragon Rojo Jr, Templario & Niebla Roja (w/ Zacarías el Perico). Dragon Rojo Jr attacked Templario and took his mask.

* Cabelleras Quadrangular Elimination Match: Rocky Romero & def. Angel de Oro & Oraculo.Volador Jr.

* Hair vs Hair Match: Volador Jr def. Rocky Romero

Crazy Poisonrana from Rey Cometa! #CMLL pic.twitter.com/N40vWVnhMY — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 18, 2023

What a finish from Titan to pickup the win over Virus in the Lightning match! #CMLL pic.twitter.com/buUqHg6OLH — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 18, 2023

¡Momento histórico en Homenaje a #2LeyendasCMLL! Irma González es la primera luchadora en recibir este reconocimiento junto a Don Salvador Lutteroth González. La Arena México se le entrega por completo. #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/czy0wWg1sP — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 18, 2023

Oraculo Moonsault, Rocky Romero Tope #CMLL pic.twitter.com/HWs3q7dT3l — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 18, 2023

VOLADOR JR PINS @azucarRoc !!! As a result, he has won what he’s been asking for forever, the hair of Rocky Romero #CMLL pic.twitter.com/hpc21EmGll — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 18, 2023