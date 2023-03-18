wrestling / News

CMLL Homenaje A Dos Leyendas Results: Rocky Romero Gets His Head Shaved

March 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rocky Romero Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held its event Homenaje A Dos Leyendas last night, which featured Rocky Romero losing a hair vs. hair match. He then got his head shaved. The event happened at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Los Dulces Atrapa Sueños (Dulce Gardenia, Espiritu Negro & Rey Cometa) (w/ Kemonito) def. Magia Blanca, Magnus & Rugido. After the match, Cometa challenged CMLL Mexican Welterweight Champion Magia Blanca, which was accepted.
* Guerreros Laguneros (Stuka Jr, Ultimo Guerrero & Gran Guerrero) def. Los Infernales (Euforia, Hechicero & Mephisto).
* Match Relampago: Titan def. Virus.
* A tribute to former CMLL Amazon Irma Gonzalez, who sang “El Mandilon”.
* Irma Gonzalez Tournament Match: Princesa Sugehit def. Catalina, Marcela, Lluvia, Jarochita, Zeuxis, Sumie Sakai, Stephanie Vaquer, Amapola, Reyna Isis, Metalica, Hera, Sanely & Valkyria.
* Mistico, Atlantis & Atlantis Jr def. Dragon Rojo Jr, Templario & Niebla Roja (w/ Zacarías el Perico). Dragon Rojo Jr attacked Templario and took his mask.
* Cabelleras Quadrangular Elimination Match: Rocky Romero & def. Angel de Oro & Oraculo.Volador Jr.
* Hair vs Hair Match: Volador Jr def. Rocky Romero

