CMLL Homenaje A Dos Leyendas Results: Rocky Romero Gets His Head Shaved
CMLL held its event Homenaje A Dos Leyendas last night, which featured Rocky Romero losing a hair vs. hair match. He then got his head shaved. The event happened at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Los Dulces Atrapa Sueños (Dulce Gardenia, Espiritu Negro & Rey Cometa) (w/ Kemonito) def. Magia Blanca, Magnus & Rugido. After the match, Cometa challenged CMLL Mexican Welterweight Champion Magia Blanca, which was accepted.
* Guerreros Laguneros (Stuka Jr, Ultimo Guerrero & Gran Guerrero) def. Los Infernales (Euforia, Hechicero & Mephisto).
* Match Relampago: Titan def. Virus.
* A tribute to former CMLL Amazon Irma Gonzalez, who sang “El Mandilon”.
* Irma Gonzalez Tournament Match: Princesa Sugehit def. Catalina, Marcela, Lluvia, Jarochita, Zeuxis, Sumie Sakai, Stephanie Vaquer, Amapola, Reyna Isis, Metalica, Hera, Sanely & Valkyria.
* Mistico, Atlantis & Atlantis Jr def. Dragon Rojo Jr, Templario & Niebla Roja (w/ Zacarías el Perico). Dragon Rojo Jr attacked Templario and took his mask.
* Cabelleras Quadrangular Elimination Match: Rocky Romero & def. Angel de Oro & Oraculo.Volador Jr.
* Hair vs Hair Match: Volador Jr def. Rocky Romero
Crazy Poisonrana from Rey Cometa! #CMLL pic.twitter.com/N40vWVnhMY
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 18, 2023
What a finish from Titan to pickup the win over Virus in the Lightning match! #CMLL pic.twitter.com/buUqHg6OLH
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 18, 2023
¡Momento histórico en Homenaje a #2LeyendasCMLL! Irma González es la primera luchadora en recibir este reconocimiento junto a Don Salvador Lutteroth González. La Arena México se le entrega por completo. #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/czy0wWg1sP
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 18, 2023
Oraculo Moonsault, Rocky Romero Tope #CMLL pic.twitter.com/HWs3q7dT3l
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 18, 2023
Crazy Rana’s from both @azucarRoc & Oraculo! #CMLL pic.twitter.com/fYgMo4UehP
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 18, 2023
Damn #2LeyendasCMLL #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/N1cXzu90L3
— Luis Pulido (@theluispulido) March 18, 2023
VOLADOR JR PINS @azucarRoc !!! As a result, he has won what he’s been asking for forever, the hair of Rocky Romero #CMLL pic.twitter.com/hpc21EmGll
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 18, 2023
¡Triunfo Depredador en Homenaje a #2LeyendasCMLL! Rocky Romero ha perdido su cabellera en el encuentro estelar ante Volador Jr.
¿Terminará aquí esta rivalidad?#ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/484RV240K6
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 18, 2023