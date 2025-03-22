wrestling / News

CMLL Homenaje A Dos Leyendas Results

March 22, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CMLL Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held a special Homenaje A Dos Leyendas edition of Viernes Espectacular last night at Arena Mexico. Here are results, via Fightful):

* Julio Cesar Rivera, Juan Carlos Castellanos & Miguel Linares welcomed the audience.
* Bestias del Diablo (Akuma, Gemelo Diablo I & Gemelo Diablo II) def. Fuerza Tapatía (Fugaz, Star Black & Explosivo). Akuma challenged Star Black for the CMLL National Heavyweight Title
* CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals: Las Chicas Indomables def. Taya Valkyrie & Lady Frost
* Match Relámpago: Titán def. Templario.
* CMLL World Tag Team Championship Match: Los Hermanos Chávez (Ángel de Oro & Niebla Roja) (c) def. Volador Jr. & Rocky Romero.
* Sky Team (Místico & Máscara Dorada) def. Titánes del Aire (Komander & Hologram)
* Mask Eliminator Tag Match: Star Jr. & Zandokan Jr. def. El Valiente & Esfinge
* Mask vs. Mask Match: Zandokan Jr. def. Star Jr. Star Jr. unmasked after the match and gave his mask to Zandokan Jr. He then attacked him and said their war had just begun.

