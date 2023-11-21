CMLL Homenaje A Las Mujeres Revoluciarias Results 11.19.23: World Middleweight Title Match, More

CMLL held their Homenaje A Las Mujeres Revoluciarias on Sunday night, with a World Middleweight Championship match main eventing and more. You can see the full results from the Heroica de Puebla, PueblaMexico show, which aired on YouTube, per Fightful:

* Hela & Shitara def. Diablita Roja & Mania

* Black Tiger & Meyer def. Fénix SO & Hijo del Perverso

* 2023 Copa Mujeres Revolucionarias Eliminator Match: Reyna Isis def. Catalina, Andromeda, Skadi, Vaquerita, Lady Metal, Enigmatica, Amapola, Lady Amazona & Asoreth

* CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer & Zeuxis def. Chicas Indomables

* Atlantis, Pantera & Solar I def. Felino, Rocky Santana & Satánico via DQ

* CMLL World Middleweight Championship Match: Templario def. Volador Jr.