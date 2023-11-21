wrestling / News
CMLL Homenaje A Las Mujeres Revoluciarias Results 11.19.23: World Middleweight Title Match, More
CMLL held their Homenaje A Las Mujeres Revoluciarias on Sunday night, with a World Middleweight Championship match main eventing and more. You can see the full results from the Heroica de Puebla, PueblaMexico show, which aired on YouTube, per Fightful:
* Hela & Shitara def. Diablita Roja & Mania
* Black Tiger & Meyer def. Fénix SO & Hijo del Perverso
* 2023 Copa Mujeres Revolucionarias Eliminator Match: Reyna Isis def. Catalina, Andromeda, Skadi, Vaquerita, Lady Metal, Enigmatica, Amapola, Lady Amazona & Asoreth
* CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer & Zeuxis def. Chicas Indomables
* Atlantis, Pantera & Solar I def. Felino, Rocky Santana & Satánico via DQ
* CMLL World Middleweight Championship Match: Templario def. Volador Jr.
Templario derrotó a Volador Jr y sigue siendo el Campeón Mundial de Peso Medio del CMLL. pic.twitter.com/abdIp1lEzM
— Tampico Lucha Fan (@tampicoluchafan) November 20, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On His Favorite WCW Memory, The Chaotic Environment There
- Eric Bischoff On AEW Seeking A Vice President Of People and Culture, Says They Need It
- Julia Hart on Breaking Away From Her Cheerleader Character, Finding Her Darker Side
- Note On Creative Plans For The Young Bucks Following AEW Full Gear