– As noted, AEW will broadcast a huge matchup on tomorrow’s AEW Rampage featuring CMLL’s Mistico vs. Rocky Romero in a match to determine “Mexico’s Pound for Pound Crown.” CMLL released a statement earlier today thanking AEW for putting on the match.

“CMLL gives our sincerest thanks to Tony Khan & AEW for the attention given to our talent & our general director Salvador Lutheroth in the Tapings for “AEW Rampage” that took place yesterday in Rosenberg, Texas.

We wish to reiterate firmly that the collaboration between CMLL & AEW will be fruity & beneficial to both parties, and that it will be the start of a solid relationship. The opportunity to show our talent on an international stage like AEW Rampage has been an honor & a privilege for us.

We are grateful for the welcoming reception that the AEW fans gave during the one-on-one bout that Mistico & Rocky Romero had, which will be aired on October 20 on TNT at 10/9c.”