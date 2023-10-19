wrestling / News

CMLL Issues Statement Thanking AEW for Mistico vs. Rocky Romero Match

October 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Rampage - Mistico vs Rocky Romero CMLL Image Credit: AEW

As noted, AEW will broadcast a huge matchup on tomorrow’s AEW Rampage featuring CMLL’s Mistico vs. Rocky Romero in a match to determine “Mexico’s Pound for Pound Crown.” CMLL released a statement earlier today thanking AEW for putting on the match.

“CMLL gives our sincerest thanks to Tony Khan & AEW for the attention given to our talent & our general director Salvador Lutheroth in the Tapings for “AEW Rampage” that took place yesterday in Rosenberg, Texas.

We wish to reiterate firmly that the collaboration between CMLL & AEW will be fruity & beneficial to both parties, and that it will be the start of a solid relationship. The opportunity to show our talent on an international stage like AEW Rampage has been an honor & a privilege for us.

We are grateful for the welcoming reception that the AEW fans gave during the one-on-one bout that Mistico & Rocky Romero had, which will be aired on October 20 on TNT at 10/9c.”

The match took place at last night’s AEW Rampage TV taping following Dynamite at the Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas. The show will air on tape delay tomorrow (Oct. 20) on TNT at 10:00 pm EST.

