Various News: CMLL Issues Update After Princesa Sugehit Tests Positive for COVID-19, Artem Chigvintsev Gets a New Nickname After DWTS Premiere, Adrian Quest Set for GCW Slab City
– CMLL released an update on Princesa Sugehit, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, which you can see below (via Fightful). CMLL will make an update on the CMLL World Women’s Title match that was originally scheduled for the CMLL 87th Anniversary show soon. The tweet from CMLL on Princesa Sugehit is viewable below:
🚨 ÚLTIMA HORA 🚨
El Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre comunica que tal como lo informo de viva voz en nuestra edición semanal del Noticiero Oficial, nuestra Amazona del Ring, Princesa Sugehit, ha resultado positivo tras las pruebas de COVID-19 realizadas al elenco. pic.twitter.com/TEi1Pxnk0i
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 16, 2020
– The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel released a new vlog featuring Nikki’s fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, where he offers a post-dance recap from the season premiere of Dancing With the Stars. Artem’s dance partner this season is The Bachelor star Kaitlyn Bristowe. That vlog is available in the player below.
– GCW has announced that Adrian Quest will be in action at Slab City. The card is slated for October 17 at The VIPer Lounge in Niland, California. You can view that announcement below.
*SLAB CITY UPDATE*
Just Added
ADRIAN QUEST returns to GCW at SLAB CITY!
Plus
SLITHER
44OH
Justice
IronBeast
JJ Escobar
SHLAK
Black
Everfly
Facade
Get Tix:https://t.co/i6Gaxd2Uwx
Sat 10/17 – 4pm & 8pm
The VIPer Lounge
543 Beal Rd – Niland CA
More 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UoErz1KahZ
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 17, 2020
