CMLL Star La Catalina Out Of Action Following Surgery For Cyst Removal

La Catalina revealed on her Social Media that she had to get surgery for a cyst removal. This comes after she had a grueling match against Stephanie Vaquer for the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship in a losing effort. Catalina, who had a run in WWE as Katrina Cortez, posted to her Instagram account to announce the news. She wrote (translation per Fightful):

“So, yesterday I wrestled with a cyst the size of my ovary, in the middle of the match I felt horrible pain but I finished the match, not with the result I wanted but everything happens for a reason, right?

Today I went into surgery at 8AM and I am out of risk and without cyst.

Thank you very much to Centro de Evaluación Fisical Integral, CMLL & Dr. Rodrigo Gómez!

Everything will be fine. I will be out of action for a few weeks and I apologize for all the events I won’t be able to attend.”