CMLL Says Lucha Libre Will Never Die ‘As Long As Arena Mexico Exists’

CMLL sent a message about the state of lucha libre following the acquisition of AAA by WWE. As noted, it was announced by WWE over WrestleMania weekend that they had acquired Lucha Libre AAA. Fightful reports that CMLL opened its April 25th episode of Viernes Espectacular with a statement that read “Mientras exista la Arena México, La Lucha Libre no morirá jamás.” The statement translates in English to “As long as Arena Mexico exists, Lucha Libre will never die.”

Luchablog noted that the company has begun using the tagline on posters of “100% Mexicana,” as you can see below.

