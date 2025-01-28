CMLL Lunes Clásico (1.27.2025) Results: Atlantis Jr, More

CMLL held the event Lunes Clásico on January 27, 2025, from Arena Puebla In Puebla, Puebla, Mexico. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:

*El Vigía, Tiger Boy & Millenium def. Los Indestructibles (Disturbio, El Cholo & Apocalipsis).

*KeMonito & Tengu def. KeMalito & Chantel via Disqualification.

*Match Relámpago: India Sioux def. Candela.

*Hijo de Stuka Jr. def. Blue Panther Jr.

*Los Infernales (Averno, Mephisto & Euforia) def. Los Guerreros Laguneros (Último Guerrero, Stuka Jr. & Gran Guerrero).

*Atlantis Jr., Neón & Flip Gordon def. Soberano Jr. & Los Hermanos Chávez (Ángel de Oro & Niebla Roja).