wrestling / News
CMLL Lunes Clásico (1.27.2025) Results: Atlantis Jr, More
January 28, 2025 | Posted by
CMLL held the event Lunes Clásico on January 27, 2025, from Arena Puebla In Puebla, Puebla, Mexico. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:
*El Vigía, Tiger Boy & Millenium def. Los Indestructibles (Disturbio, El Cholo & Apocalipsis).
*KeMonito & Tengu def. KeMalito & Chantel via Disqualification.
*Match Relámpago: India Sioux def. Candela.
*Hijo de Stuka Jr. def. Blue Panther Jr.
*Los Infernales (Averno, Mephisto & Euforia) def. Los Guerreros Laguneros (Último Guerrero, Stuka Jr. & Gran Guerrero).
*Atlantis Jr., Neón & Flip Gordon def. Soberano Jr. & Los Hermanos Chávez (Ángel de Oro & Niebla Roja).