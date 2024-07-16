CMLL Lunes Clasico 7.15.2024 Results: Místico vs Volador Jr, More

CMLL hosted a special edition of the Lunes Clasico event on July 15, 2024, at Arena Puebla in Puebla, Puebla, Mexico. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful:

*Sanely, Skadi & Astoreth def. Zeuxis, Amapola & Lady Amazon.

*2024 Barronco Championship Match: Xelhua def. Vegas.

*Volcano, Stigma & Rey Samuray def. Rey Bucanero, El Sagrado & Espanto Jr.

*Match Relámpago: Gran Guerrero def. Akuma.

*2024 Dynasty Quadrangular First Round Match: Dinastia Atlantida (Atlantis & Atlantis Jr) def. Legado Octagón (Octagón & Hijo de Octagón).

*2024 Dynasty Quadrangular First Round Match: Los Soberanos (Soberano Jr & Euforia) def. Los Stukas (Stuka Jr & Hijo de Stuka Jr).

*2024 Dynasty Quadrangular First Round Match: Dinastia Atlantida (Atlantis & Atlantis Jr) def. Los Soberanos (Soberano Jr & Euforia).

*CMLL World Historic Middleweight Championship Match: Místico (champion) def. Volador Jr.