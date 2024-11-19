CMLL Lunes Clásico Results 11.18.24: World Trios Title Match, More

CMLL held a special Lunes Clásico show on Monday, with the World Trios Championships on the line in the main event. You can see the full results below from the event (per Fightful)

* Millenium & Black Tiger def. Hijo del Perverso & Rencor

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Hijo del Pantera & Capitán Suicida def. Los Compadres del Diablo

* Copa Mujeres Revolucionarias 2024: Persephone def. India Siuox, Tessa Blanchard, La Catalina, Skadi, Kira, Reyna Isis, Zeuxis, Olympia & Hera

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Los Guerreros Laguneros def. Místico, Templario & Stigma (2-1)

* CMLL World Trios Championship Match: Los Infernales def. Los Depredadores