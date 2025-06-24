CMLL Lunes Clasico Results 6.23.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

The latest CMLL Lunes Clasico took place on Monday with a six-man tag team main event, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Arena Puebla show below, per Fightful:

* Hera & Olympia fought Astoreth & Lady Metal to a draw via double pin.

* Match Relámpago: Blue Shark def. Disturbio.

* Capitán Suicida & Hijo del Pantera def. Multy & Prayer

* Fuerza Poblana def. Demonios Orientales

* (Templario, TJP & Francesco Akira def. Bárbaro Cavernario & Galeón Fantasma

* Místico, Máscara Dorada & Neón def. Titán, Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi

La espectacularidad de Capitán Suicida y El Hijo del Pantera ha superado las rudezas de Multy y Prayer. Sigue los pormenores de la función de #LunesClásicoCMLL en nuestro Twitter Oficial: https://t.co/ppwhKO95Bs pic.twitter.com/HsG7TKRc0N — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 24, 2025

¡Foul! Zandokan Jr. le da la victoria al United Empire tras conectar con golpe prohibido a Templario, que exige un mano a mano. Sigue los pormenores de la función de #LunesClásicoCMLL en nuestro Twitter Oficial: https://t.co/ppwhKO95Bs pic.twitter.com/3lOKsMkCZz — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 24, 2025