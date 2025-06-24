wrestling / News

CMLL Lunes Clasico Results 6.23.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

June 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Lunes Clasico 6-23-25 Image Credit: CMLL

The latest CMLL Lunes Clasico took place on Monday with a six-man tag team main event, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Arena Puebla show below, per Fightful:

* Hera & Olympia fought Astoreth & Lady Metal to a draw via double pin.
* Match Relámpago: Blue Shark def. Disturbio.
* Capitán Suicida & Hijo del Pantera def. Multy & Prayer
* Fuerza Poblana def. Demonios Orientales
* (Templario, TJP & Francesco Akira def. Bárbaro Cavernario & Galeón Fantasma
* Místico, Máscara Dorada & Neón def. Titán, Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi

