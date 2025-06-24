wrestling / News
CMLL Lunes Clasico Results 6.23.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
The latest CMLL Lunes Clasico took place on Monday with a six-man tag team main event, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Arena Puebla show below, per Fightful:
* Hera & Olympia fought Astoreth & Lady Metal to a draw via double pin.
* Match Relámpago: Blue Shark def. Disturbio.
* Capitán Suicida & Hijo del Pantera def. Multy & Prayer
* Fuerza Poblana def. Demonios Orientales
* (Templario, TJP & Francesco Akira def. Bárbaro Cavernario & Galeón Fantasma
* Místico, Máscara Dorada & Neón def. Titán, Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi
La espectacularidad de Capitán Suicida y El Hijo del Pantera ha superado las rudezas de Multy y Prayer.
Sigue los pormenores de la función de #LunesClásicoCMLL en nuestro Twitter Oficial: https://t.co/ppwhKO95Bs pic.twitter.com/HsG7TKRc0N
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 24, 2025
¡Foul! Zandokan Jr. le da la victoria al United Empire tras conectar con golpe prohibido a Templario, que exige un mano a mano.
Sigue los pormenores de la función de #LunesClásicoCMLL en nuestro Twitter Oficial: https://t.co/ppwhKO95Bs pic.twitter.com/3lOKsMkCZz
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 24, 2025
¡La Mística y Estrella Fugaz! Místico y Máscara Dorada se llevan la victoria junto a Neón derrotando a Titán, Shingo Takagi y Hiromu Takahashi.
Sigue los pormenores de la función de #LunesClásicoCMLL en nuestro Twitter Oficial: https://t.co/ppwhKO95Bs pic.twitter.com/QXWsOqVUPp
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 24, 2025
