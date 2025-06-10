wrestling / News

CMLL Lunes Clásico Results 6.9.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

June 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Lunes Clasico 6-9-25 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their latest Lunes Clásico show on Monday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Arena Pueblo show below (per Fightful):

* Novato & Millenium def. Cholo & Apocalipsis
* Tapatío & Blue Shark def. Infarto & Prayer
* Hijo del Pantera, Rayo Metálico & Arkalis def. Disturbio, Robin & Multy
* Gemelos Diablo def. Fuerza Tapatía
* Felino Jr., Stuka Jr. & Cobarde def. Los Viajeros del Espacio
* Sky Team def. Guerreros Laguneros

