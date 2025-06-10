wrestling / News
CMLL Lunes Clásico Results 6.9.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
CMLL held their latest Lunes Clásico show on Monday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Arena Pueblo show below (per Fightful):
* Novato & Millenium def. Cholo & Apocalipsis
* Tapatío & Blue Shark def. Infarto & Prayer
* Hijo del Pantera, Rayo Metálico & Arkalis def. Disturbio, Robin & Multy
* Gemelos Diablo def. Fuerza Tapatía
* Felino Jr., Stuka Jr. & Cobarde def. Los Viajeros del Espacio
* Sky Team def. Guerreros Laguneros
Millenium abre las emociones del #LunesClásicoCMLL con un triunfo junto al Novato ante Apocalipsis y El Cholo.
Sigue los pormenores de la función en nuestro Twitter Oficial: https://t.co/ppwhKO95Bs pic.twitter.com/HrMOJV7qzn
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 10, 2025
Tras un vuelo del Hijo del Pantera, Rayo Metálico supera a Robin para decretar el triunfo técnico en la tercera batalla.
Sigue los pormenores de la función de #LunesClásicoCMLL en nuestro Twitter Oficial: https://t.co/ppwhKO9Dr0 pic.twitter.com/IHw5slRg2T
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 10, 2025
¡Venganza consumada! El Sky Team (Místico, Máscara Dorada y Neón) se llevan el triunfo en una revancha ante Los Guerreros Laguneros (Último Guerrero, Stuka Jr. y Gran Guerrero). pic.twitter.com/gJfMfY6A5X
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 10, 2025
