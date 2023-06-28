CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico 6.27.23 Results: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More

CMLL aired its latest episode of Martes de Arena Mexico on Tuesday night with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results below from the show per Fightful, plus the full video on YouTube:

* Match Relampago: Minos def. Ultimo Dragoncito

* Vaquero Jr, Vegas & Gallero def. Valiente Jr, Fuego & Sangre

* Astral, Rey Cometa & Espíritu Negro def. Akuma, Espanto Jr & Dark Magic

* Virus def. Fugaz

* Valiente, Panterita del Ring & Dark Panther def. Los Malditos

* Panterita del Ring Jr, Místico & Atlantis def. Templario, Gran Guerrero & Stuka Jr.