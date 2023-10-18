CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 10.17.23: Mistico Teams With Titan & Máscara Dorada In Main Event

CMLL held their latest Martes de Arena Mexico show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Mexico City show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Andromeda & Vaquerita def. Tiffany & Persephone

* Two Out of Three Falls Match: Brillante Jr, Oro Jr & Astral def. Raider, Doctor Karonte I & Doctor Karonte II (2-1)

* Two Out of Three Falls Match: Pelon Encapuchado & Los AtrapaSueños def. Kraneo & Los Chacales del Ring (2-1)

* Two Out of Three Falls Match: Lluvia, Jarochita & Skadi def. Dark Silueta, Zeuxis & Amapola (2-1)

* Two Out of Three Falls Match: Barbaro Cavernario def. Star Jr (2-1)

* Two Out of Three Falls Match: Mistico, Titan & Máscara Dorada def. Guerreros Laguneros (2-1)

#MartesDeArenaMéxico | Los técnicos han logrado una mejor conjunción que los rufianes en la #3aCaída y el triunfo definitivo es para Astral, Oro Jr. Y Brillante Jr. 📺 Transmisión EN VIVO en exclusiva para miembros del canal https://t.co/5P6Lo6pqBo ¡Únete ahora! pic.twitter.com/jcPdWVAsW7 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) October 18, 2023

#MartesDeArenaMéxico | Combinación letal de Las Chicas Indomables sobre Dark Silueta! Las rudas han sido derrotadas en esta #3aCaída 📺 Transmisión EN VIVO en exclusiva para miembros del canal https://t.co/5P6Lo6oSLQ ¡Únete ahora! pic.twitter.com/fMZ6oc4Ls4 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) October 18, 2023