wrestling / News

CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 10.17.23: Mistico Teams With Titan & Máscara Dorada In Main Event

October 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico 10-17-23 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their latest Martes de Arena Mexico show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Mexico City show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Andromeda & Vaquerita def. Tiffany & Persephone
* Two Out of Three Falls Match: Brillante Jr, Oro Jr & Astral def. Raider, Doctor Karonte I & Doctor Karonte II (2-1)
* Two Out of Three Falls Match: Pelon Encapuchado & Los AtrapaSueños def. Kraneo & Los Chacales del Ring (2-1)
* Two Out of Three Falls Match: Lluvia, Jarochita & Skadi def. Dark Silueta, Zeuxis & Amapola (2-1)
* Two Out of Three Falls Match: Barbaro Cavernario def. Star Jr (2-1)
* Two Out of Three Falls Match: Mistico, Titan & Máscara Dorada def. Guerreros Laguneros (2-1)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CMLL, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading