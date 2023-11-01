wrestling / News

CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 10.31.23: Rey Del Inframundo Eliminator Match, More

November 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Martes De Arena Mexico 10-31-23 Image Credit: CMLL

The latest CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico episode took place on Tuesday, with the 2023 Rey Del Inframundo Eliminator match and more. You can see the full results from the Mexico City show below, per Fightful:

* Inquisidor & Sangre Imperial def. Robin & Astral.

* Panterita del Ring, Valiente & Star Black def. Misterioso Jr, Hechicero & El Felino.

* 2023 Rey del Inframundo Eliminator Match: Barbaro Cavernario def. Gran Guerrero, Virus, Averno, Esfinge, Guerrero Maya Jr, Akuma, Magnus, Sagrado, Zandokan Jr, Coyote & Disturbio.

* Templario & Los Nuevos Ingobernables def. Octagon, Mascara Dorada & Blue Panther.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CMLL, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading