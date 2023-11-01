CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 10.31.23: Rey Del Inframundo Eliminator Match, More

The latest CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico episode took place on Tuesday, with the 2023 Rey Del Inframundo Eliminator match and more. You can see the full results from the Mexico City show below, per Fightful:

* Inquisidor & Sangre Imperial def. Robin & Astral.

* Panterita del Ring, Valiente & Star Black def. Misterioso Jr, Hechicero & El Felino.

* 2023 Rey del Inframundo Eliminator Match: Barbaro Cavernario def. Gran Guerrero, Virus, Averno, Esfinge, Guerrero Maya Jr, Akuma, Magnus, Sagrado, Zandokan Jr, Coyote & Disturbio.

* Templario & Los Nuevos Ingobernables def. Octagon, Mascara Dorada & Blue Panther.

La Catrina y los seres del Inframundo han llegado a la Arena México para apoderarse de ella en la primera función de #DiaDeMuertosCMLL. 📺 Transmisión EN VIVO en exclusiva para miembros del canal https://t.co/5P6Lo6oSLQ ¡Únete ahora! pic.twitter.com/twwfGJm3r3 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) November 1, 2023

Panterita del Ring logra llevar a la victoria a Valiente y Star Black derrotando a Misterioso Jr., Hechicero y El Felino en el evento especial de esta emocionante función. #MartesDeArenaMéxico #DiaDeMuertosCMLL

📺 https://t.co/5P6Lo6oSLQ ¡Únete ahora! pic.twitter.com/OMsudG50de — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) November 1, 2023