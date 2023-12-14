wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 12.12.23: Volador Jr. Teams With Blue Panther & Atlantis, More
CMLL held their latest Martes de Arena Mexico show on Tuesday, and the results are now online. You can see the full results from the Mexico City show below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Doctor Karonte I & Doctor Karonte II def. Bengal & Leono.
* Sexy Sol, Andromeda & Skadi def. Poppy, Metallic & Olympia.
* Match Relámpago: Coyote def. Fire
* Brillante Jr, Neon & Future def. Black Wave
* The Predators def. Bullet Man Jr & The Panthers
* Volador Jr, Blue Panther & Atlantis def. Niebla Roja & Guerreros Laguneros
#MartesDeArenaMéxico | Inician las hostilidades de la función de Martes de Arena México y puedes seguir los pormenores en nuestro canal oficial de WhatsApp: https://t.co/7tsS7pxP6M pic.twitter.com/B4izxEyZB3
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) December 13, 2023