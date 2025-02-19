CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 2.18.25: World Title Match, More

CMLL held its latest Martes de Arena Mexico show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Mexico City show below (per Fightful):

* Pequeño Olímpico, Pequeño Violencia & Pequeño Pierroth def. Último Dragoncito, Shockercito & Galaxy

* Two of Three Falls Match: Lluvia, Tabata & Skadi def. Hera, Olympia & Candela (2-1)

* Match Relámpago: Stuka Jr. def. Panterita del Ring

* 2025 Torneo de Escuelas Tournament First Round: Vengador, Kastigador Jr., Atomico Jr., Galactico Dragon & Samuray Azteca def. Angel Negro, Carnifice, Bufon & Magnifico

* CMLL World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gran Guerrero def. Euforia

Pequeño Pierroth supera al Último Dragoncito y no duda en lanzar el desafío por el Campeonato Mundial de los Pequeños Estrellas. 📺 #MartesDeArenaMéxico en vivo y en exclusiva para miembros del canal ⇒ https://t.co/yXVz6tIfie ||@CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/X6c5ijbYum — Arena México (@Arena_MX) February 19, 2025

Stuka Jr. se lleva el #MatchRelámpago por lesión de Panterita del Ring 📺 #MartesDeArenaMéxico en vivo y en exclusiva para miembros del canal ⇒ https://t.co/yXVz6tIfie|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/UpZs7LN3Bm — Arena México (@Arena_MX) February 19, 2025