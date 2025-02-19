wrestling / News

CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 2.18.25: World Title Match, More

February 19, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico 2.18.25 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held its latest Martes de Arena Mexico show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Mexico City show below (per Fightful):

* Pequeño Olímpico, Pequeño Violencia & Pequeño Pierroth def. Último Dragoncito, Shockercito & Galaxy
* Two of Three Falls Match: Lluvia, Tabata & Skadi def. Hera, Olympia & Candela (2-1)
* Match Relámpago: Stuka Jr. def. Panterita del Ring
* 2025 Torneo de Escuelas Tournament First Round: Vengador, Kastigador Jr., Atomico Jr., Galactico Dragon & Samuray Azteca def. Angel Negro, Carnifice, Bufon & Magnifico
* CMLL World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gran Guerrero def. Euforia

