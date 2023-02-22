CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 2.21.23

CMLL’s latest episode of Martes de Arena Mexico aired on Tuesday night, and the results are online. You can check out the results below (per Fightful) as well as the livestream from the promotion’s YouTube account:

* Cholo & Apocalipsis defeated Retro & Leono

* Ultimo Dragoncito, Acero & Fantasy defeated Minos, Pequeño Pólvora & Pierrothito

* Relampago Match: Flyer defeated Luciferno

* Pilvora, Difunto & Coyote defeated Stigma, Pegasso & Astral

* Four-Way Match to Determine 2023 School Tourney Knockout Rounds: Virus defeated Blue Panther, Black Tiger & Satanico

* Atlantis, Valiente & Panterita del Ring defeated Los Malditos