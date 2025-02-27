wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 2.25.25: Estrellas Championship Match, More
CMLL held its latest Martes de Arena Mexico show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Mexico City show below (per Fightful):
* Kemonito & Tengu def. Kemalito & Chamuel.
* CMLL World Pequeños Estrellas Championship Match: Último Dragoncito def. Pequeño Pierrothito
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Brillante Jr., Futuro & Fugaz def. Los Cancerberos del Infierno (2-1)
* 2025 Torneo de Escuelas Tournament First Round Match: Blue Shark, Tiger Boy, Astro, Dreyko & El Vigía def. Onnix, Columbus, Troglodita & Phantom
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Star Jr., Atlantis Crixus def. Gran Guerrero, Dragón Legendario & Esfinge (2-1)
El Vigía logra que el último boleto de la final del Torneo de Escuelas 2025 sea para Puebla…
📺 #MartesDeArenaMéxico en vivo y en exclusiva para miembros del canal ⇒ https://t.co/gm2qALMEoj|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/pUSkf7GWAA
— Arena México (@Arena_MX) February 26, 2025
