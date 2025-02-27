CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 2.25.25: Estrellas Championship Match, More

CMLL held its latest Martes de Arena Mexico show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Mexico City show below (per Fightful):

* Kemonito & Tengu def. Kemalito & Chamuel.

* CMLL World Pequeños Estrellas Championship Match: Último Dragoncito def. Pequeño Pierrothito

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Brillante Jr., Futuro & Fugaz def. Los Cancerberos del Infierno (2-1)

* 2025 Torneo de Escuelas Tournament First Round Match: Blue Shark, Tiger Boy, Astro, Dreyko & El Vigía def. Onnix, Columbus, Troglodita & Phantom

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Star Jr., Atlantis Crixus def. Gran Guerrero, Dragón Legendario & Esfinge (2-1)