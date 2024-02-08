wrestling / News

CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 2.6.24: Reyes del Aire Tournament Match, More

February 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their latest Martes de Arena Mexico last night and the results are online. You can check out the full results below from the Mexico City show, via Fightful:

* Grako & Sangre Imperial def. Oro Jr & Astral
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Hera & Olympia def. Maligna & La Vaquerita (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Los Bárbaros def. Fuerza Poblana (2-1)
* Match Relámpago: Atlantis Jr def. Niebla Roja
* 2024 Reyes del Aire Tournament Match: Místico def. Ángel de Oro, Templario, Máscara Dorada, Volador Jr, Soberano Jr, Titán, Zandokan Jr, Flip Gordon, Star Jr, Estinge & Villano III Jr

