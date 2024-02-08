wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 2.6.24: Reyes del Aire Tournament Match, More
CMLL held their latest Martes de Arena Mexico last night and the results are online. You can check out the full results below from the Mexico City show, via Fightful:
* Grako & Sangre Imperial def. Oro Jr & Astral
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Hera & Olympia def. Maligna & La Vaquerita (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Los Bárbaros def. Fuerza Poblana (2-1)
* Match Relámpago: Atlantis Jr def. Niebla Roja
* 2024 Reyes del Aire Tournament Match: Místico def. Ángel de Oro, Templario, Máscara Dorada, Volador Jr, Soberano Jr, Titán, Zandokan Jr, Flip Gordon, Star Jr, Estinge & Villano III Jr
#MartesDeArenaMéxico | Pese al ímpetu de la dupla técnica, Hera y Olympia logran apoderarse del resultado en el duelo femenil de esta noche. #3aCaída
📺 EN VIVO: https://t.co/QYscoojUoE pic.twitter.com/RwS3B8y9sf
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 7, 2024
A solo ocho segundos de acabarse el límite de tiempo, Atlantis Jr. se impone ante Niebla Roja en el #MatchRelámpago de esta noche. #MartesDeArenaMéxico
📺 EN VIVO: https://t.co/QYscoojUoE pic.twitter.com/YqI7uObUmu
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 7, 2024
Una de las ediciones más espectaculares del Torneo #ReyesDelAireCMLL se vivió en el #MartesDeArenaMéxico donde Místico llevó a sus vitrinas uno de los pocos trofeos que le hacía falta… ¡es el Rey del Aire 2024!
📸 https://t.co/0Ijz8kSllE #CMLL #LuchaLibre pic.twitter.com/GDCgkc6OJV
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 7, 2024
