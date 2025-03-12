wrestling / News

CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 3.11.25: Magia Blanca Battles Rugido, More

March 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico 3-11-25 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held its latest Martes de Arena Mexico show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Mexico City show below (per Fightful):

* Match Relámpago: Inquisidor def. Leono
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Hunter, Disturbio & Grako def. Eléctrico, Oro Jr. & Retro (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Los Dulces AtrapaSueños def. La Ola Negra (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Las Bestias Del Ring def. Blue Panther Jr., Brillante Jr. & Capitán Suicida (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Rugido def. Magia Blanca (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Místico, Titán & Flip Gordon def. Los Depredadores via DQ (2-1)

