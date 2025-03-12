CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 3.11.25: Magia Blanca Battles Rugido, More

CMLL held its latest Martes de Arena Mexico show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Mexico City show below (per Fightful):

* Match Relámpago: Inquisidor def. Leono

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Hunter, Disturbio & Grako def. Eléctrico, Oro Jr. & Retro (2-1)

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Los Dulces AtrapaSueños def. La Ola Negra (2-1)

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Las Bestias Del Ring def. Blue Panther Jr., Brillante Jr. & Capitán Suicida (2-1)

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Rugido def. Magia Blanca (2-1)

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Místico, Titán & Flip Gordon def. Los Depredadores via DQ (2-1)

La Ola Negra se ve superada por Los Dulces AtrapaSueños en la tercera reyerta de la noche. 📺 #MartesDeArenaMéxico en vivo y en exclusiva para miembros del canal ⇒ https://t.co/kwKmD0WCL9|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/p8YG4QSQfJ — Arena México (@Arena_MX) March 12, 2025