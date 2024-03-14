wrestling / News

CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 3.12.24: MLW Middleweight Title Match, More

March 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico 3-12-24 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their latest Martes de Arena Mexico show on Tuesday, with the MLW Middleweight Championship on the line and more. You can see the full results from the Mexico City show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Halcón Suriano Jr, Capitán Suicida & Valiente Jr def. Inquisidor & Los Calavera
* Los Divinos Laguneros def. Crixus, Vegas & Raider
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Skadi, Andrómeda & La Catalina def. Zeuxis, Dark Silueta & Amapola (2-1).
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Star Jr def. Zandokan Jr (2-1).
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Los Guerreros Laguneros (Último Guerrero, Stuka Jr & Gran Guerrero) def. Atlantis, Titán & Flip Gordon (2-1).
* MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Místico def. Angel de Oro

