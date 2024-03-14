CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 3.12.24: MLW Middleweight Title Match, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Arena Mexico show on Tuesday, with the MLW Middleweight Championship on the line and more. You can see the full results from the Mexico City show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Halcón Suriano Jr, Capitán Suicida & Valiente Jr def. Inquisidor & Los Calavera

* Los Divinos Laguneros def. Crixus, Vegas & Raider

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Skadi, Andrómeda & La Catalina def. Zeuxis, Dark Silueta & Amapola (2-1).

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Star Jr def. Zandokan Jr (2-1).

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Los Guerreros Laguneros (Último Guerrero, Stuka Jr & Gran Guerrero) def. Atlantis, Titán & Flip Gordon (2-1).

* MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Místico def. Angel de Oro

La espectacularidad de Halcón Suriano Jr., Capitán Suicida y Valiente Jr. se apoderan de la victoria en la primera lucha ante Inquisidor, Calavera Jr. I y Calavera Jr. II. #MartesDeArenaMéxico

📺 EN VIVO: https://t.co/5P6Lo6pqBo pic.twitter.com/SWFZfIlbB1 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 13, 2024

#MartesDeArenaMéxico | Los Guerreros Laguneros imponen su ley en la Arena México en el choque semifinal. Gran victoria de Último Guerrero, Stuka Jr. y Gran Guerrero. #3aCaída

📺 EN VIVO: https://t.co/5P6Lo6pqBo pic.twitter.com/e3TSd67tT3 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 13, 2024