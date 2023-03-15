– CMLL returned Martes de Arena Mexico last night at Arena Mexico in Mexico City. Below are some results and a full video of the event, per Fightful:

* Chamuel, Átomo & Micro Ángel beat Micro Malditos (Micro Sagrado, Micro Gemelo Diablo 1 & Micro Gemelo Diablo 2).

* Último Dragoncito, Shockercito & Galaxy were victorious over Pierrothito, Pequeño Olímpico & Minos.

* Tiffany, Amapola & Olympia beat La Guerrera, La Magnifica & Vaquerita.

* Match Relampago: Luciferno beat Fuego.

* Okumura, Pólvora & El Coyote beat Guerrero Maya Jr., Pegasso & Stigma.

* Rocky Romero, Oráculo & El Sagrado beat Atlantis, Blue Panther & Panterita del Ring.

* After the match, Romero and Oráculo got into an argument, building up their Fatal 4-Way encounter scheduled for March 17 on Viernes Espectacular.