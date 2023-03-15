wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 3.14.23: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event
– CMLL returned Martes de Arena Mexico last night at Arena Mexico in Mexico City. Below are some results and a full video of the event, per Fightful:
* Chamuel, Átomo & Micro Ángel beat Micro Malditos (Micro Sagrado, Micro Gemelo Diablo 1 & Micro Gemelo Diablo 2).
* Último Dragoncito, Shockercito & Galaxy were victorious over Pierrothito, Pequeño Olímpico & Minos.
* Tiffany, Amapola & Olympia beat La Guerrera, La Magnifica & Vaquerita.
* Match Relampago: Luciferno beat Fuego.
* Okumura, Pólvora & El Coyote beat Guerrero Maya Jr., Pegasso & Stigma.
* Rocky Romero, Oráculo & El Sagrado beat Atlantis, Blue Panther & Panterita del Ring.
* After the match, Romero and Oráculo got into an argument, building up their Fatal 4-Way encounter scheduled for March 17 on Viernes Espectacular.
More Trending Stories
- NXT Women’s Title May Be Vacated, New Champion To Be Determined At Stand & Deliver
- More Backstage Details on Bray Wyatt, His Status for WrestleMania 39
- Kurt Angle Recalls First Meeting Steve Austin, Needing To Get Neck Fusion Surgery
- Indi Hartwell in Orange Bikini, Zelina Vega, Jacy Jayne Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week