wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 3.21.23: Mistico Competes, More
CMLL held their latest Martes de Arena Mexico show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Aéreo & Acero def. Full Metal & Pequeño Polvora
* Disturbio, El Cholo & Apocalipsis def. Oro Jr., Astral & Sangre Imperial
* Neón, Valiente Jr & Brillante Jr. def. Raider, Vaquero Jr & Tonalli
* Match Relampago: Dark Panther found Guerrero Maya Jr to a ten-minute time-limit draw
* Fuerza Tapatía def. Hijo del Villano III, Felino & Felino Jr
* Místico, Atlantis & Panterita del Ring Jr. def. Averno, Gran Guerrero & Templario.
#MartesDeArenaMéxico | Echando mano de su espectacularidad y destreza, Acero y Aéreo se convierten en los ganadores de la primera batalla.
🔴 Transmisión en vivo: https://t.co/PKaoKRv5Z4 pic.twitter.com/C0mpWzSjxx
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 22, 2023
#MartesDeArenaMéxico | Neón y Valiente Jr. han sido de gran apoyo para Brillante Jr. y ya lograron ostentarse como justos vencedores del duelo. #3aCaída
🔴 Transmisión en vivo: https://t.co/PKaoKRv5Z4 pic.twitter.com/fuqIV8s3H5
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 22, 2023
#MartesDeArenaMéxico | Después de que Dark Panther conectó con un par de topes a Guerrero Maya Jr., el límite de tiempo del #MatchRelámpago ha llegado y el duelo culmina en empate.
🔴 Transmisión en vivo: https://t.co/PKaoKRv5Z4 pic.twitter.com/eJaFHzZ8DP
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 22, 2023
