CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 3.21.23: Mistico Competes, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Arena Mexico show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Aéreo & Acero def. Full Metal & Pequeño Polvora

* Disturbio, El Cholo & Apocalipsis def. Oro Jr., Astral & Sangre Imperial

* Neón, Valiente Jr & Brillante Jr. def. Raider, Vaquero Jr & Tonalli

* Match Relampago: Dark Panther found Guerrero Maya Jr to a ten-minute time-limit draw

* Fuerza Tapatía def. Hijo del Villano III, Felino & Felino Jr

* Místico, Atlantis & Panterita del Ring Jr. def. Averno, Gran Guerrero & Templario.

