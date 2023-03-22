wrestling / News

CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 3.21.23: Mistico Competes, More

March 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their latest Martes de Arena Mexico show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Aéreo & Acero def. Full Metal & Pequeño Polvora
* Disturbio, El Cholo & Apocalipsis def. Oro Jr., Astral & Sangre Imperial
* Neón, Valiente Jr & Brillante Jr. def. Raider, Vaquero Jr & Tonalli
* Match Relampago: Dark Panther found Guerrero Maya Jr to a ten-minute time-limit draw
* Fuerza Tapatía def. Hijo del Villano III, Felino & Felino Jr
* Místico, Atlantis & Panterita del Ring Jr. def. Averno, Gran Guerrero & Templario.

