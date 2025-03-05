wrestling / News

CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 3.4.25: Star Jr. Battles Esfinge, Magia Blanca Turns Tecnico, More

March 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico 3.4.25 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held its latest Martes de Arena Mexico show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Mexico City show below (per Fightful):

* Mercurio & Full Metal def. Pequeño Sky Team
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Robin & Disturbio def. Diamond & Astral (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Fury Boy, Vengador & El Vigía def. Troglodita, Bufón & Prince Drago (2-1)
* Match Relámpago: Zandokan Jr. def. El Valiente by DQ.
* Match Relámpago: Star Jr. fought Esfinge to a double countout.
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Templario & Sky Team def. Los Depredadores (2-1).

Following the main event, Volador Jr. & Rugido attacked Magia Blanca and kicked him out of Les Depredadores, tearing is mask and shirt. Mistico told Blanca he was welcome as a tecnico and would aid him against Los Depredadores. Rugido attacked Blanca again and challenged him to a match, with Místico & Neón making the save.

