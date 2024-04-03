CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 4.2.24: Two of Three Falls Matches, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Arena Mexico show on Tuesday, and the full results are online. You can see the full results from the Mexico City show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Leono & Astral def. Inquisitor & Imperial Blood

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Angelito & Acero def. Pierrothito & Little Olympic (2-1).

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Los Cancerberos def. The Indestructibles (2-0).

* Two Of Three Falls Match: The Black Wave def. The Dreamcatcher Candy (2-1).

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Rocky Romero def. Star Jr (2-1).

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Mistico, Titan & Volador Jr def. Guerreros Laguneros (2-1).

