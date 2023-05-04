wrestling / News

CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 5.2.23: Six-Man Tag Match, More

May 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL’s latest Martes de Arena Mexico show aired on Wednesday featuring a six-man tag team match and more. You can see the full results from the show below (per Fightful, along with the full video:

* Último Dragoncito, Shockercito & Fantasy defeated Pequeño Olimpico, Pequeño Violencia & Pequeño Pólvora.
* Oro Jr & Sangre Imperial defeated Doctores Karonte
* Amapola, Hera & Olympia defeated Sanely, Vaquerita & Magnifica.
* Match Relampago: Fuego defeated Felino Jr.
* Panterita del Ring, Volcano & El Audaz defeated Rey Bucanero, Hijo del Villano III & El Felino.
* Volador Jr, Titán & El Valiente defeated Último Guerrero, Mephisto & Niebla Roja.

