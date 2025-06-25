wrestling / News

CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 6.24.25: United Empire In Main Event, More

June 25, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico 6-24-25 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held its latest Martes de Arena Mexico show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Mexico City show below (per Fightful):

* Sangre Imperial & Hunter def. Astro Boy Jr. & Oro Jr.
* Match Relámpago: Fuego def. Coyote
* Virus & Vegas Depredador def. Viajeros del Espacio
* Felino Jr., El Cobarde & Hijo de Stuka Jr. def. Fugaz, Star Black & Explosivo
* Blue Panther, Atlantis & Rey Bucanero def. Cavernario, Terrible & El Elemental
* Templario, TJP & Francesco Akira def. Titán, Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi

