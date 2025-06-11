CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 6.9.25: Two Of Three Falls Matches, More

CMLL held its latest Martes de Arena Mexico show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Mexico City show below (per Fightful):

* Poseidón & Troglodita def. Vigía & Blue Shark

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Lluvia, India Sioux & Skadi def. Sanely, Olympia & Dark Silueta (2-1)

* Match Relámpago: Dragón Legendario def. Cobarde

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Bestias del Diablo def. Fuerza Poblana (Stigma, Xelhua & Arkalis) (2-1)

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Infernales def. Fuerza Tapatía (2-1)

* A vignette for Hechicero played where he said he was done with Averno & Último Guerrero due to being left out of planning for their match next week, and said he was now part of the Don Callis Family.

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Místico, Templario & Atlantis Jr. def. Guerreros Laguneros (2-1)

Dark Silueta enloquece tras haber sido derrotada por Lluvia con La Casita en el choque de Amazonas. 📺 #MartesDeArenaMéxico en vivo y en exclusiva para miembros del canal ⇒ https://t.co/8Fa327xG4w|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/kNv0wmCXB9 — Arena México (@Arena_MX) June 11, 2025

Los Gemelos Diablo y Akuma imponen la Ley de Las Bestias del Diablo ante la vehemencia de La Fuerza Poblana. 📺 #MartesDeArenaMéxico en vivo y en exclusiva para miembros del canal ⇒ https://t.co/8Fa327xG4w|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/dq2f6o7Mkn — Arena México (@Arena_MX) June 11, 2025