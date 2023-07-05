CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 7.4.23: Mistico & More In Six-Man Tag Main Event

CMLL’s latest episode of Martes de Arena Mexico aired on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results for the episode below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Mercurio, Pierrothito & Minos def. Angelito, Pequeño Magia & Kaligua.

* Match Relampago: Sangre Imperial def. Leono.

* Los Chácales del Ring def. La Nueva Generación

* La Ola Negra def. Rey Cometa, Espiritu Negro & Astral

* Octagón, Blue Panther & Panterita del Ring def. Fuerza Guerrera, El Felino & Virus

* Mistico, Soberano Jr & Templario def. Los Ingobernables de Mexico