CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 8.6.24: Women’s Tag Team Title Match, More
August 6, 2024 | Posted by
CMLL held the latest edition of Martes de Arena Mexico on Tuesday night at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, with a Women’s Tag team Championship Match and more. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Aéreo, Acero & Fantasy vs. Pequeño Pólvora, Mercurio & Full Metal
* Dragón de Fuego, Astral & Robin vs. Los Indestructibles
* Pelón Encapuchado, Guerrero Maya Jr & Xelhua vs. Rey Bucanero & Los Felinos
* Match Relampago: Neón vs. El Valiente
* La Fuerza Tapatia vs. Difunto & Los Bárbaros
* CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Zeuxis & Persephone vs. Lluvia & Tessa Blanchard