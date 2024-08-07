CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 8.6.24: Women’s Tag Team Title Match, More

CMLL held the latest edition of Martes de Arena Mexico on Tuesday night at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, with a Women’s Tag team Championship Match and more. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Aéreo, Acero & Fantasy vs. Pequeño Pólvora, Mercurio & Full Metal

* Dragón de Fuego, Astral & Robin vs. Los Indestructibles

* Pelón Encapuchado, Guerrero Maya Jr & Xelhua vs. Rey Bucanero & Los Felinos

* Match Relampago: Neón vs. El Valiente

* La Fuerza Tapatia vs. Difunto & Los Bárbaros

* CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Zeuxis & Persephone vs. Lluvia & Tessa Blanchard