CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results: Rocky Romero in Six-Man Tag Main Event, More

This week’s episode of CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico saw Rocky Romero compete in a six-man tag team match and more. You can see the full results below from the show, which aired Tuesday night on CMLL’s official YouTube Channel, per Fightful:

* Cholo & Apocalipsis defeated Bengala & Retro

* Angelito, Kaligua & Pequeño Magia defeated Minos, Full Metal & Pequeño Pólvora

* Tiffany, Reyna Isis & Amapola defeated Princesa Sugehit, Marcela & Skadi

* Relampago Match: Star Black defeated Akuma

* Rey Cometa, Dulce Gardenia & Espiritu Negro defeated Virus, Cancerbero & Luciferno

* Rocky Romero, Bárbaro Cavernario & Oráculo defeated Soberano Jr, Panterita del Ring Jr & Esfinge