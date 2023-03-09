wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results: Rocky Romero in Six-Man Tag Main Event, More
March 8, 2023 | Posted by
This week’s episode of CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico saw Rocky Romero compete in a six-man tag team match and more. You can see the full results below from the show, which aired Tuesday night on CMLL’s official YouTube Channel, per Fightful:
* Cholo & Apocalipsis defeated Bengala & Retro
* Angelito, Kaligua & Pequeño Magia defeated Minos, Full Metal & Pequeño Pólvora
* Tiffany, Reyna Isis & Amapola defeated Princesa Sugehit, Marcela & Skadi
* Relampago Match: Star Black defeated Akuma
* Rey Cometa, Dulce Gardenia & Espiritu Negro defeated Virus, Cancerbero & Luciferno
* Rocky Romero, Bárbaro Cavernario & Oráculo defeated Soberano Jr, Panterita del Ring Jr & Esfinge
