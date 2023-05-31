CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 5.30.23: Six Man Tag Main Event, More

The latest episode of CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico aired on Tuesday, with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the video of the episode below, plus the full results courtesy of Fightful:

* Micro Malditos def. Chamuel, Atomo & Micro Angel

& Oro Jr, Diamond & Astral def. Inquisdor, Doctor Karonte I & Doctor Karonte II

* Catalina & Amapola def. Jarochita & Sanely

* Match Relampago: Star Black def. Sagrado

* Dark Panther, Panterita del Ring & Fugaz def. Felino, Rey Bucanero & Felino Jr

* Gran Guerrero & Los Ingobernables def. Los Depredadores