wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 5.30.23: Six Man Tag Main Event, More
May 31, 2023 | Posted by
The latest episode of CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico aired on Tuesday, with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the video of the episode below, plus the full results courtesy of Fightful:
* Micro Malditos def. Chamuel, Atomo & Micro Angel
& Oro Jr, Diamond & Astral def. Inquisdor, Doctor Karonte I & Doctor Karonte II
* Catalina & Amapola def. Jarochita & Sanely
* Match Relampago: Star Black def. Sagrado
* Dark Panther, Panterita del Ring & Fugaz def. Felino, Rey Bucanero & Felino Jr
* Gran Guerrero & Los Ingobernables def. Los Depredadores
