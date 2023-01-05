CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 1.3.23: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More

CMLL’s Martes de Arena Mexico took place on Tuesday, and the results form the event are online. You can see the full results from the show, which aired in Guadalajara, Mexico, below per Fightful:

* Chamuel, Atomo & Perrito Sacaryas def. Micro Sacred & Micro Diablo Cufflinks

* Apocalypse, Nitro & Cholo def. Electric, Neon & Sparkler

* Poppy, Tiffany & Dalys def. Metalica, Magnifica & Jarochita

* Fleeting, Sphinx & Star Black def. Feline, Felino Jr & Coyote

* Flying Jr, Atlantis Jr & Brave def. Great Warrior, Templar & Son of Villain III

#MartesDeArenaMéxico | Fugaz evitó que Felino le repitiera la dosis de la primera ronda y con una Huracarrana logra superarlo en el desenlace de esta contienda. #3aCaída

🔴 Transmisión en vivo: https://t.co/PJlS1umgeb pic.twitter.com/X6cVul4Okt — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) January 4, 2023