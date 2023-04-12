wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 4.12.23: Six-Person Tag Team Main Event, More
CMLL held its latest Martes de Arena Mexico show on Wednesday, with a six-person tag team main event and more. You can see the results below from the show per Fightful, along with the full video:
* Match Relampago: Sangre Imperial def. Retro.
* Skadi, La Maligna & La Guerrera def. Reyna Isis, Amapola & Hera by DQ
* Match Relampago: Dark Panther def. Zandokan Jr.
* Rey Bucanero, Virus & Cancerbero def. Valiente, Star Black & El Audaz.
* Octagon, Atlantis & Atlantis Jr. def. Yota & Los Hermanos Chavez. Atlantis & Octagon challenged Los Hermanos Chavez after the match to a CMLL World Tag Team Title bout.
