CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 4.12.23: Six-Person Tag Team Main Event, More

CMLL held its latest Martes de Arena Mexico show on Wednesday, with a six-person tag team main event and more. You can see the results below from the show per Fightful, along with the full video:

* Match Relampago: Sangre Imperial def. Retro.

* Skadi, La Maligna & La Guerrera def. Reyna Isis, Amapola & Hera by DQ

* Match Relampago: Dark Panther def. Zandokan Jr.

* Rey Bucanero, Virus & Cancerbero def. Valiente, Star Black & El Audaz.

* Octagon, Atlantis & Atlantis Jr. def. Yota & Los Hermanos Chavez. Atlantis & Octagon challenged Los Hermanos Chavez after the match to a CMLL World Tag Team Title bout.