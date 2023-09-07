CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results: Two of Three Falls Matches Dominate

CMLL held it’s latest Martes de Arena Mexico show on Tuesday night, with several two out of three falls matches taking place. You can see the results below from the Mexico City event, per Fightful:

* Futuro, Histórico & Brillante Jr def. Indestructibles

* Two of Three Falls Match: Sanely & Skadi def. Hera & Olympia (2-1)

* Two of Three Falls Match: Audaz, Pelon Encapuchado & Volcano def. Kraneo, Okumura & Polvora

* Two of Three Falls Match: Fuerza Tapatia def. Cancerberos del Infierno

* Match Relampago: Mascara Dorada fought Templario to a draw

* Two of Three Falls Match: Octagón, Atlantis & Titán def. Último Guerrero, Terrible & Hechicero (2-1).

#MartesDeArenaMéxico | Finalmente la Victoria se ha decantado para las técnicas! Sanely y Skadi se apoderan del resultado en el choque femenil. #3aCaída

📺 Transmisión EN VIVO en exclusiva para miembros del canal https://t.co/5P6Lo6oSLQ ¡Únete ahora! pic.twitter.com/4XXHvIVIsw — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 6, 2023

#MartesDeArenaMéxico | Dejando atrás las rencillas del viernes pasado, Esfinge y Fugaz han partido con la mano en alto junto a Star Black! Gran victoria de La Fuerza Tapatía. #3aCaída

📺 Transmisión EN VIVO en exclusiva para miembros del canal https://t.co/5P6Lo6oSLQ ¡Únete! pic.twitter.com/bXQoJIRczy — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 6, 2023