CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results: Two of Three Falls Matches Dominate

September 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Logo Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held it’s latest Martes de Arena Mexico show on Tuesday night, with several two out of three falls matches taking place. You can see the results below from the Mexico City event, per Fightful:

* Futuro, Histórico & Brillante Jr def. Indestructibles
* Two of Three Falls Match: Sanely & Skadi def. Hera & Olympia (2-1)
* Two of Three Falls Match: Audaz, Pelon Encapuchado & Volcano def. Kraneo, Okumura & Polvora
* Two of Three Falls Match: Fuerza Tapatia def. Cancerberos del Infierno
* Match Relampago: Mascara Dorada fought Templario to a draw
* Two of Three Falls Match: Octagón, Atlantis & Titán def. Último Guerrero, Terrible & Hechicero (2-1).

