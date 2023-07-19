CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 7.18.23: Ultimo Guerrero Battles Averno, More

CMLL’s latest Martes de Arena Mexico aired on Tuesday night featuring Ultimate Guerrero in action and more. You can see the full results from the Mexico City show below per Fightful:

* Micro Gemelos Diablo def. Chamuel & Mije

* Leono, Astral & Oro Jr def. La Ola Blanca

* Sangre Imperial, Difunto & Zandokan Jr def. Hombre Bala Jr, Guerrero Maya Jr & El Audaz

* Villano III Jr & Hijo del Villano III def. Dark Panther & Blue Panther Jr

* Match Relampago: Averno and Ultimo Guerrero fought to a time-limit draw

* Volador Jr & Dragon Rojo Jr def. Templario & Angel de Oro