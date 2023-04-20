CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 4.18.23: World Tag Team Title Match, More

CMLL’s latest Martes de Arena Mexico show aired on Wednesday night, with the company’s World Tag Team Championships on the line and more. You can see results from the show below per Fightful, along with the full episode:

* Aéreo & Acero def. Pequeño Olímpico & Pierrothito

* La Metálica, Amapola & Reyna Isis def. Sanely, Skadi & La Guerrera

* Akuma, Espanto Jr & Dark Magic def. Dulce Gardenia, Rey Cometa & Espiritu Negra

* Match Relampago: Yota def. Esfinge

* Virus, Luciferno & ancerbero) def. Blue Panther, Dark Panther & Panterita del Ring

* CMLL World Tag Team Championship Match: Los Ingobernables def. Atlantis & Octagon.