CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results

CMLL held its event Martes de Arena Mexico last night at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Fantasy def. Pequeño Violencia.

* Disturbio, Nitro & Grako def. Sangre Imperial, Robin & Oro Jr.

* Crixus, Zandokan Jr & Difunto def. Hombre Bala Jr, Flyer & Valiente Jr.

* Match Relampago: Polvora def. Felino Jr.

* Mephisto, Yota & Niebla Roja def. Blue Panther, Panterita del Ring & Volcano.

* Bárbaro Cavernario, Titán & Gran Guerrero def. Soberano Jr & Los Infernales (Hechicero & Euforia)

😱 ¡El brutal castigo con el que Crixus superó esta noche a Flyer en la Arena México! 🎥 Revive las acciones mas espectaculares del CMLL en nuestro TikTok Oficial: https://t.co/n29QcpCRNk #CMLL #LuchaLibre #MartesDeArenaMéxico pic.twitter.com/O47B8nyltl — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 29, 2023

Gran Guerrero Package Powerbomb #CMLL pic.twitter.com/52lv84WRbO — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 29, 2023