CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results

March 29, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CMLL Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held its event Martes de Arena Mexico last night at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Fantasy def. Pequeño Violencia.
* Disturbio, Nitro & Grako def. Sangre Imperial, Robin & Oro Jr.
* Crixus, Zandokan Jr & Difunto def. Hombre Bala Jr, Flyer & Valiente Jr.
* Match Relampago: Polvora def. Felino Jr.
* Mephisto, Yota & Niebla Roja def. Blue Panther, Panterita del Ring & Volcano.
* Bárbaro Cavernario, Titán & Gran Guerrero def. Soberano Jr & Los Infernales (Hechicero & Euforia)

