CMLL Martes de Glamour 6.27.23 Results: Satanico Competes In 50th Anniversary Match, More

CMLL held their Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday night in Guadalajara, with Satanico’s 50th anniversary match and more. You can see the results from the show below courtesy of Fightful, along with the full video below:

* Gallo Jr, Ultimo Angel & Rafaga Jr def. Temerario, Obek & Rav.

* Pepe Aguayo, Flash & Estrella de Jalisco def. Los Chacales via DQ

* Drageo, Persa & Barboza def. Rafaga, Bestia Negra & Cris Skin

* Explosivo, Fantastico & Adrelina def. Arquelin, Omar Brunetti & Leo

* Stephanie Vaquer, Zeuxis & Catalina def. Lluvia, Maligna & Jarochita

* Satanico’s 50th Anniversary Match: Tiger Mask, Rocky Romero & El Desperado def. Satanico, Fuerza Guerrera & Blue Panther via DQ

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Titan & Tetsuya Naito) def. Untimo Guerrero, Averno & Rey Bucanero