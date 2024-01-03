CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 1.1.24: New Occidental Tag Team Champions Crowned

CMLL’s latest Martes de Glamour show took place on Tuesday with new Men’s Occidental Tag Team Champions being crowned. You can see the results from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful) as well as the full video:

* CMLL Women’s Occidental Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: Adira & Pantera def. Diabla Roja & Estrellita Magica.

* CMLL Women’s Occidental Tag Team Championship – Eliminator Match: Miss Guerrera & Emperatriz def. Nexy & Dulce Kitty.

* Espíritu Negro, Rey Cometa & Halcón Negro Jr def. La Dinastía Trueno

* Andrómeda & Náutica def. Dark Silueta & Valkyria.

* Satánico & Maléfico def. Blue Panther & Okumura.

* CMLL Men’s Occidental Tag Team Championship Match: Dulce Gardenia & La Fashion def. Furia Roja & Guerrero de La Muerte