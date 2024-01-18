CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 1.16.24: Los Panthers Battle Los Soberanos

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Black Boy, Yaky Boy & Thunder Boy def. Destello, Destructor & Jabalí

* CMLL Womens Occidental Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: Katara & Hatanna def. Miss Guerrera & Emperatriz

* CMLL Womens Occidental Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: Adira & Pantera def. Lady Metal & Lady Maravilla

* Drageo, Persa & Barboza def. Bestia Negra, Cris Skin & Ráfaga

* Furia Roja, Guerrero de la Muerte & Arquelin def. Neón, Futuro & Diamond

* Los Panthers def. Los Soberanos