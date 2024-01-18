wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 1.16.24: Los Panthers Battle Los Soberanos
January 17, 2024 | Posted by
CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:
* Black Boy, Yaky Boy & Thunder Boy def. Destello, Destructor & Jabalí
* CMLL Womens Occidental Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: Katara & Hatanna def. Miss Guerrera & Emperatriz
* CMLL Womens Occidental Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: Adira & Pantera def. Lady Metal & Lady Maravilla
* Drageo, Persa & Barboza def. Bestia Negra, Cris Skin & Ráfaga
* Furia Roja, Guerrero de la Muerte & Arquelin def. Neón, Futuro & Diamond
* Los Panthers def. Los Soberanos