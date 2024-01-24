wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 1.24.24: Six-Woman Tag Team Main Event
CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a six-woman tag team main event and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:
* Avispón Negro Jr, Cosmos & Bello Antuan defeated Rumbero, Pozoñan Jr & Demonio Rojo
* Maximus, Atilius & Rey Urano defeated Temerario, Obek & Rav
* Angel Negro, Tonkawa & Halcón Suriano Jr defeated Maléfico, Exterminador & Xavier Cruz Jr.
* Match Relámpago: La Fashion defeated Furia Roja.
* Elemental, Yutani & Dark Magic defeated Infierno, Rey Trueno & Mr. Trueno
* CMLL Women’s Occidental Tag Team Championship Match: Katana & Hatanna defeated Adira & Pantera
* Mafia Tapatía defeated Siky Osama Jr, Malayo & Rey Apocalipsis
* Las Infernales defeated Hera, Olympia & Persephone