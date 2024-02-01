CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 1.30.24: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Gran Kenut, Relámpago Azul & Eclipse Jr def. Sangre Azul, Quka & Último Ángel

* Las Talaveras Poblanas def. Sexy Sol, Náutica & Valkyria

* Los Hermanos Moreno def. Johnny Dinamo, Minotauro & Fúnebre

* Okumura, Elemental & Yutani def. Los Truenos

* Star Black, Crixus & Difunto def. Gallero, Angel Rebelde & Halcon Negro Jr.

* Barboza & Zandokan Jr def. Gemelo Diablo I & Gemelo Diablo II

* Soberano Jr, Averno & Templario def. Atlantis Jr, Explosivo & Vaquero Jr.