CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 1.7.25: Occidental Championship Match, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Minotauro, Mortis & Ponzoña Jr. def. Eclipse Jr., Lince Del Bajio & Rumbero

* Rav, Shezmu & Temerario def. Astro Oriental, Makará & Obek

* Principe Daniel & La Mafia Tapatia def. Arlequín, Draego, Persa

* Bestia Negra, Cris Skin, Gallero def. Yutani & Los Magnificos

* CMLL Occidental Championship Match: Las Infernales def. Las Chicas Indomables

* Dulce Gardenia, Flip Gordon & Templario def. Bárbaro Cavernario, Furia Roja & El Terrible