wrestling / News

CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 10.10.23: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

October 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Martes de Glamour 10-10-23 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held its latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results from the Guadalajara show below per Fightful, along with the full video:

* Exhibition Match: Adira, Dulce Kitty & Yemaya def. La Pantera, Maldita Estrella & Atenea
* Eclipse & Los Calavera Jr def. Shezmu, Pesadilla & Destello
* Halcón Suriano Jr, Misterio Negro & Misterio Blanco def. Rav, Obek & Ultimo Angel
* Kraneo, Demonio Maya & Nitro def. Rey Trueno, Mr. Trueno & Volcano
* Zandokan Jr, Barboza & Los Villanos def. Vaquero, Felino Jr, Furia Roja & Guerrero de la Muerte
* Templario & Los Nuevos Ingobernables def. Averno, Sagrado & Arquelin

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CMLL, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading