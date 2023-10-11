CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 10.10.23: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

CMLL held its latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results from the Guadalajara show below per Fightful, along with the full video:

* Exhibition Match: Adira, Dulce Kitty & Yemaya def. La Pantera, Maldita Estrella & Atenea

* Eclipse & Los Calavera Jr def. Shezmu, Pesadilla & Destello

* Halcón Suriano Jr, Misterio Negro & Misterio Blanco def. Rav, Obek & Ultimo Angel

* Kraneo, Demonio Maya & Nitro def. Rey Trueno, Mr. Trueno & Volcano

* Zandokan Jr, Barboza & Los Villanos def. Vaquero, Felino Jr, Furia Roja & Guerrero de la Muerte

* Templario & Los Nuevos Ingobernables def. Averno, Sagrado & Arquelin