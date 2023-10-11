wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 10.10.23: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
October 11, 2023 | Posted by
CMLL held its latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results from the Guadalajara show below per Fightful, along with the full video:
* Exhibition Match: Adira, Dulce Kitty & Yemaya def. La Pantera, Maldita Estrella & Atenea
* Eclipse & Los Calavera Jr def. Shezmu, Pesadilla & Destello
* Halcón Suriano Jr, Misterio Negro & Misterio Blanco def. Rav, Obek & Ultimo Angel
* Kraneo, Demonio Maya & Nitro def. Rey Trueno, Mr. Trueno & Volcano
* Zandokan Jr, Barboza & Los Villanos def. Vaquero, Felino Jr, Furia Roja & Guerrero de la Muerte
* Templario & Los Nuevos Ingobernables def. Averno, Sagrado & Arquelin
More Trending Stories
- Ricky Starks on the Negative Reaction To Him Congratulating Jade Cargill For WWE Signing
- Details On What Happened After Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
- Booker T Questions Why WWE Would Bring Back CM Punk, Doesn’t Think It’s Likely
- Triple H & Shawn Michaels Reportedly Want to Send a Message to AEW Tonight, Tony Khan Responds