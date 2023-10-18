CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 10.17.23: Legends Eliminator Match, More

CMLL’s latest Martes de Glamour show was headlined by a legends eliminator match, and the results are online. You can see the results from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful) as well as the full video:

* Dulce Kitty & Venus def. Luna & Universys.

* Two Out of Three Falls Match: Maléfico, Exterminador & Xavier Cruz Jr. def. Ráfaga, Trono & Arhgo

* Two Out of Three Falls Match: Lady Shadow, Adira & Alondra def. Pantera, Nexy & Miss Guerrera

* Two Out of Three Falls Match: Star Black, Crixus & Vegas def. El Gallero, Halcón Negro Jr & Optimus

* Two Out of Three Falls Match: Soberano Jr, Dulce Gardenia & La Fashion def. Bestia Negra, Cris Skin & Draego (2-1)

* CMLL Legends Eliminator Match: Blue Panther def. Satanico, Atlantis, Felino, Panterita del Ring, Americo Rocca, Solar, El Pantera, Negro Navarro, Black Terry, Aguila Solitaria & Rocky Santana.